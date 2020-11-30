Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PGUCY opened at $6.38 on Friday. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

