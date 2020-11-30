Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PGUCY opened at $6.38 on Friday. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.