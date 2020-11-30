PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADOOY opened at $4.70 on Thursday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trading, hauling, services, industry, workshop, mining, and construction activities of coal industry in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, infrastructure, coal logistics, power generation, and water and mud treatment services; and coal handling and barging, terminal handling, farming, trading, power plant, and construction services, as well as manufactures, repairs, and maintains sea transportation.

