PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.