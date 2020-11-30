PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. PTC traded as high as $110.55 and last traded at $108.91, with a volume of 3025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.61.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTC. Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,748 shares of company stock worth $615,688 in the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PTC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 234.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 47,515 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,021.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

