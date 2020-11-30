PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. PTC traded as high as $110.55 and last traded at $108.91, with a volume of 3025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.61.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTC. Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.
In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,748 shares of company stock worth $615,688 in the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)
PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.
