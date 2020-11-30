Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Downgraded by VTB Capital

VTB Capital cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

OGZPY stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.