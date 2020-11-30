Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.67

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $54.87, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $2.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.