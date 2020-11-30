QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,542 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $66,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 346,856 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 53,548 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

QCOM stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.99. 135,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,941,217. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $153.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.