Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.19. 107,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,692. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

