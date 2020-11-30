Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,947,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.20. 12,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,742. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

