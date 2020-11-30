Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up about 2.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after buying an additional 60,498 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

PHO traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,759. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

