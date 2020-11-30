Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.08. 94,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,327. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

