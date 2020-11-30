Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,819,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.