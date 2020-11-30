Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,623 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $62.94. 165,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,437,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

