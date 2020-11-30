Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,883,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,888,000. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,924,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

