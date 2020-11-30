Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. raised its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.58. 2,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

