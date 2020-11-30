Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.94. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.05. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

