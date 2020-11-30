Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,264 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,058,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.22. 862,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,247,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

