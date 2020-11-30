Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BP PLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 27.0% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

AMT stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.78. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

