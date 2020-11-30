Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.8% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE T traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 254,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,172,031. The company has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

