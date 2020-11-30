Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The firm has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

