Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Several analysts have commented on MPW shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

