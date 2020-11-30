Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.84. 62,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,561. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

