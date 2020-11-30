Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Shares of PM traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

