Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.92. 53,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.38 and its 200 day moving average is $136.03. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.