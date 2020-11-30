Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 3,352 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.6% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.86. 64,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,748. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $188.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

