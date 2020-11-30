Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after buying an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,474,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.39.

Shares of HON traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

