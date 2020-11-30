Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 571 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

