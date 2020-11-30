Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after purchasing an additional 259,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Clorox by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Clorox by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 530.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

CLX stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.29. 34,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $146.70 and a one year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.98.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,381 shares of company stock worth $9,893,347. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

