Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

LHX traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.43. 7,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.40. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.