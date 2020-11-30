Raymond James Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $90.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Encompass Health stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.84. 4,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

