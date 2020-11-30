Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.15 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $0.20 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.15.

Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.20.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

