Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Reduced by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 1.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1,039.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.30. 7,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,387. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.