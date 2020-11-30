Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 98,608 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.69. 24,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,387. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

