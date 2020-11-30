Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Adient (ADNT)

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2020 – Adient was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/11/2020 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ADNT stock remained flat at $$31.98 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 21,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,942. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Adient plc alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Adient by 7.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adient by 7.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Adient plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.