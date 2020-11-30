Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS: ADRNY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/20/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/11/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “
- 11/10/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 11/9/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/19/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 10/12/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/9/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.44. 25,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,177. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $20.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
