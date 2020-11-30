Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS: ADRNY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/20/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

11/10/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/9/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/19/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/12/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/9/2020 – Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.44. 25,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,177. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $20.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

