Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Down to $14.04

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $13.02. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 2,822 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNLX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth $10,425,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the third quarter worth about $4,797,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform, which employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

