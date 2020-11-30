Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Decreased by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 2.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Republic Services worth $29,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after acquiring an additional 469,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Republic Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 177,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Republic Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,629,000 after acquiring an additional 226,779 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 514,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.89. 27,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.21. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

