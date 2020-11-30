Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

RYTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

