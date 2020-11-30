Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) Receives GBX 519.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 519.55 ($6.79).
Several equities research analysts have commented on RMV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove plc (RMV.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove plc (RMV.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 42,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total value of £261,313.50 ($341,407.76).
Rightmove plc (RMV.L) Company Profile
Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.
