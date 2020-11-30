Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 45,447 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.3% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $15,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ross Stores by 42.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,242,000 after purchasing an additional 508,475 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 48.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.10 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

