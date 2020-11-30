Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH) Shares Gap Up to $11.10

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $12.58. Roth CH Acquisition I shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,980,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH)

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

