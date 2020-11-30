Round Hill Asset Management Boosts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Round Hill Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after buying an additional 2,932,533 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 89.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,155,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,128,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $39,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.63 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of -82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

