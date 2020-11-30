Round Hill Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Round Hill Asset Management boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 1.0% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,751 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. Redburn Partners downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

BUD stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $137.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

