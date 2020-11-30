Round Hill Asset Management Buys 6,805 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Round Hill Asset Management lifted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. H&R Block makes up about 0.7% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 34.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 251,511 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after buying an additional 107,422 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth $1,173,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,831.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. ValuEngine downgraded H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

