Round Hill Asset Management Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,705,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock opened at $336.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.