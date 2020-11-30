Round Hill Asset Management Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Novartis by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 95,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Novartis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,666,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $89.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.18.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

