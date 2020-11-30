Round Hill Asset Management Has $6.35 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Round Hill Asset Management cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 3.8% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $113.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

