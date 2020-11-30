Round Hill Asset Management Has $6.35 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Round Hill Asset Management cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 3.8% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MDT opened at $113.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.14.
In other Medtronic news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.