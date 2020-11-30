Round Hill Asset Management Increases Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Round Hill Asset Management boosted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Deluxe comprises 0.9% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Round Hill Asset Management owned 0.14% of Deluxe worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 284,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 9,233.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Deluxe by 441.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Deluxe by 48.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 36,534 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

