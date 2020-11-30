Round Hill Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Round Hill Asset Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $28.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.34.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

