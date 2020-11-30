Round Hill Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Round Hill Asset Management cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 10.0% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.08.

MCO opened at $278.00 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

